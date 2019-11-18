File picture

CAPE TOWN - South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) said it would meet the executive of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Tuesday again to continue discussions regarding the termination of security contracts. The union on Monday said its officials met with the board of control of Prasa on November 12 following the decision to terminate more than 20 security contracts on October 31.

When the termination was announced, the board explained the companies had been irregularly appointed, and that going forward Prasa’s internal protection services, assisted by police, would be responsible for securing its staff, assets and commuters.

“Discussing the issue during the meeting, SATAWU officials were very clear that although we support the termination of irregular contracts in principle, we are not convinced the decision is in the best interest of our members or the organisation. For instance, incidents of cable theft are on the increase,” the union said in a statement.

“Last Thursday, Prasa workers at Braamfontein station were threatened by a mob of commuters who were angered by the lack of trains to transport them, train drivers have also reported feeling exposed as the visibility of security personnel has diminished. Meanwhile, Prasa’s Benrose yard was vandalised on November 9 and on Saturday, police arrived to find all the doors along with the ceiling stolen overnight.”