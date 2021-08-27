Satsa lambastes UK for keeping SA on red list for travel
THE SOUTHERN Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) has lambasted the British government for failing to remove South Africa from its travel “red list'’ and said it had failed to provide any evidence to support its policy.
It said the British government stated that South Africa would remain on the red list because it “continues to present a high public health risk to the UK from known variants of concern”. It pointed to reports by the Joint Biosecurity Council, which it claimed was evidence of the data it was using. However, the reports only show data on countries that were moving from one traffic light colour to another, with no data on South Africa, it said.
This was despite South Africa’s infection rate tracking well below that of the UK and several European countries on the amber list. It said all the evidence suggested South Africa should be moved to the amber list.
It said following the evidence, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the US and China were among the countries that had reopened travel to South Africa.
David Frost, the chief executive of Satsa, the representative body for inbound tourism to South Africa, said: “If it disagrees with recent scientific assessments of South Africa’s safety, it should say why ... The UK owes these people a better explanation for why it continues to maintain travel restrictions, which every day look more and more discriminatory.”
