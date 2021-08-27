Satsa lambastes UK for keeping SA on red list for travel

THE SOUTHERN Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) has lambasted the British government for failing to remove South Africa from its travel “red list'’ and said it had failed to provide any evidence to support its policy.

It said the British government stated that South Africa would remain on the red list because it “continues to present a high public health risk to the UK from known variants of concern”. It pointed to reports by the Joint Biosecurity Council, which it claimed was evidence of the data it was using. However, the reports only show data on countries that were moving from one traffic light colour to another, with no data on South Africa, it said.