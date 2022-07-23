Saving, the truly South African way - A look at Stokvels and Tax-free savings accounts

People say South Africa don’t have a savings culture. But this is not true, according to Asavela Gwele, Junior Investment Consultant at 10X . He argues that South Africans do find a way to save, be it in a Stokvel, an informal community savings programme, or in a regulated and tax-efficient savings product, such as a tax-free savings account. Both have their fans. Asavela compares the two.

Stokvels According to the National Stokvel Association of South Africa, stokvels across the country account for an estimated R50 billion in annual collections, with roughly 810,000 active groups consisting of more than 11 million contributors. Typically, stokvels meet on a monthly, fortnightly or weekly basis. Communities of people, be it a circle of friends or family members set joint savings goals and each contribute a set amount towards the goal. These goals can include contribution towards member burials or savings that are withdrawn at the end of each year while, of equal importance, they exist for social interaction. Each stokvel is governed by a set of rules that are decided upon by the members, these rules ensure governance and compliance so that no member is ‘cheated’. Asavela says a major benefit of stokvels is that they harness collective saving power. A greater number of participants channelling their funds through a single source or vehicle potentially gives members the scope and speed to realise greater returns than if they had been funding their savings alone.

He argues that young professionals who are part of stokvels are rethinking their model and value proposition to members, where some are now becoming investment vehicles that acquire and fund businesses. While these clubs won’t replace traditional saving, they enable people to pool their funds in creative ways that allow their money to grow. Tax-free savings accounts TFSAs were introduced to South Africa in 2015 to encourage household saving. Asavela says that contributors are allowed to make deposits of up to R36,000 per year (up to a lifetime maximum contribution of R500,000) for a potentially significant lifetime of tax-free earning on investments.

TFSAs were originally the exclusive domain of banks but are now offered by a variety of financial institutions, such as 10X Investments, which invests the funds in the company’s suite of high-performing, low-cost unit trusts. “Investors in TFSAs don’t pay any tax on income, dividends or capital gains on their investments held in these accounts. This means that contributors can leverage the full potential of compound interest on their assets without the drawback of tax.” Eligibility for a tax-free savings account extends to all South Africans, even those without a tax number (an ID number is required). Parents and guardians can, therefore, open TFSAs on behalf of their children, meaning many more years of tax-free compound growth over their lifetime (as long as they can resist the temptation to withdraw their funds).

Savings vehicles for you Stokvels are limited only according to the agreement of the members and have the benefit of connecting members of a community as they work towards a joint goal, according to Asavela. TFSAs come with a contribution maximum and little-to-no social benefit, but the tax benefit over a lifetime of saving can be really significant. “TFSA’s encourage long-term saving and investing for individuals, while stokvels range across the spectrum, from short to long-term goals, and are designed for groups. The choice around capital allocation to either, or both, will depend on an individual’s personal situation and savings goals”, he says.