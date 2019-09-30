For many South Africans, the increased cost of living is becoming more intense with rising fuel and food prices. African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - For many South Africans, the increased cost of living is becoming more intense with rising fuel and food prices as well as the recent increase in electricity, water and municipal tariffs.



Budget Insurance recently conducted research which found that these exact hikes - increases in food prices, fuel and unexpected expenses, were the top three threats to South Africans maintaining a budget and ultimately, saving money.



