School leavers – have you considered a rewarding career path in mining?

By Jacques Farmer With a multitude of vocational choices available for matriculants and school leavers, the mining industry offers a variety of rewarding career paths.

From geologists and environmental scientists to logistics managers and heavy machinery operators, there are many opportunities for school leavers to find a career in mining that suits their interests and abilities. Playing a vital role in the global economy and society, the mining industry is a great place for school leavers to learn new skills and gain valuable work experience. As mining companies offer a variety of training and development assistance programmes to those in their employ, school leavers can start their careers with a solid foundation and build on their skills over time.

A diverse range of career opportunities Contrary to popular belief, the mining industry is not solely limited to engineering roles and manual labour. It offers a diverse array of career paths that cater to various interests and skill sets. For example, geologists and geoscientists play a critical role in identifying and exploring mineral resources.

They use their expertise to assess the viability of mining projects and ensure sustainable practices. Environmental scientists are responsible for protecting the environment and mitigating the impact of mining operations, working to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and developing sustainable mining practices. Mining engineers oversee the design, planning, and implementation of mining operations, ensuring the safety, efficiency, and profitability. Other engineering disciplines involved in mining include mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering.

The mining industry also requires skilled professionals in finance and accounting to manage budgets, financial reporting, and risk assessment, while HR professionals play a vital role in recruiting, training, and managing employees in the mining industry. They ensure compliance with labour laws and promote a positive work environment. Furthermore, the mining industry is increasingly embracing technology, creating opportunities for skilled professionals in fields such as data analytics, automation, and robotics. A pragmatic and lucrative sector

The mining industry plays a significant role in the global economy. It provides numerous employment opportunities and contributes substantially to our country's GDP. For school leavers, a career in mining provides ample opportunities for financial stability and professional growth. With the industry's continuous evolution and the increasing demand for minerals and metals, there is a growing need for skilled professionals. Within the mining industry, there are programmes that have been designed specifically for students who may not have the opportunity to attend university directly after high school, aiming to provide a pathway into the mining industry for individuals seeking a career without having to take the traditional university route.

These training programmes have been developed to facilitate a comprehensive career path within the mining industry, covering both surface and underground operations, outlining the various roles and qualifications available, helping individuals understand their starting points and potential career progression. Providing a clear roadmap for career progression The career path begins with entry-level roles such as machine operators. As individuals gain experience and skills, they can progress to more specialised positions like excavator operators and drilling assistants.

Further advancement includes becoming a blasting attendant, blasting assistant, and eventually a blaster. With continued development, individuals can reach supervisory roles like blasting foreman or drill bit foreman. The highest qualification, the Further Education and Training Certificate in Mining Operations, prepares individuals for foreman or supervisory positions.

Such a structured career path allows individuals to gain practical experience and knowledge and an appreciation of what is expected of them, before pursuing further education. Many learners who complete such programmes use their qualifications as a foundation to study mining engineering at university, either via distance learning or part time, with financial assistance from their employer. This approach is particularly beneficial for those who may not be ready for university immediately after high school, allowing them to gain valuable work experience and develop their skills before pursuing higher education.

It’s time to make mining sexy again To make mining careers more appealing to school leavers, we must showcase the diverse range of roles beyond physical labour, highlighting the industry's contributions and its commitment to sustainability. By addressing common misconceptions, emphasising technological advancements and the availability of mentorship and skills development opportunities, we can attract a new generation of talent to the mining industry.