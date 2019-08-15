File image: IOL

CAPE TOWN - Leading international think-tank the Club of Rome (CoR) will hold its annual conference and global summit in Stellenbosch in November, the first time that South Africa will be host the prestigious group of scientists, economists, business people and former heads of state.



The CoR gained recognition in 1972 with its first report The Limits to Growth considered a classic in the sustainability movement and the first study to question the viability of continued growth in the human ecological footprint, a statement said.





At the time the CoR predicted many of the global challenges of today, but the think-tank is now asking tough questions about the appropriateness of the current paradigm and civilization patterns it has spawned.





The summit is themed: Our Joint Futures – Lessons from Africa and will focus on climate emergency, reclaiming and reframing economics, new models of finance and emerging new civilizations.





The CoR will host the summit in partnership with Stellenbosch University’s Institute for Futures Research.





CoR co-president Dr Mamphela Ramphele said the summit came at an opportune time for South Africa and the continent. “New thinking is required to solve our most complex problems. This summit will highlight the latest insights on new pathways for Africa and the global community.”





The summit would also learn from Africa, she said. “The essence of what it means to be African is to be human, in harmony with nature, and to recognize the humanity of others,” she said.



