Scoping out Scopa: Lambasting Mavuso’s naked truth is showing who is foolish

IN THE Sesotho governance tradition applicable to all Bantu culture, the Khotla, an equivalent of Parliament is governed by two principles that are also common at the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa). The first is, Moro khotla ha o okoloe mafura, which translates into broth partaken in council is swallowed hot with its layer of fact.

Story continues below Advertisment

The second is, Moa khotla ha a tsekisoe, which translates to whoever in the wisdom of council speaks out of turn in council cannot be seen to be speaking out of turn, but should be allowed to make the point and not be dismissed. The chair of Scopa violated both these principles in the case of Busi Mavuso. But this is water under the bridge. What is above the bridge are the proxy economic contestations that played out reflecting deep defects in our economy and energy policy designs in particular on who is poised to benefit. In this contest the arch actors are Mavuso, the chair of Business Leadership SA (BLSA) and Andile Nomlala, the president of Black Management Forum (BMF), who was a bug on teh wall silently choreographing the act. The circus at Scopa in the hearing on Eskom was not to be unexpected given the firm and frank words that Nomlala had for the President of the South African Republic about Eskom on Cathy Mohlahlana's Newsroom Africa show recently.

Story continues below Advertisment

While Mavuso was at Scopa in her position as a board member of Eskom, the diametric disposition on the matter of state assets and economic policy held by BMF and BLSA surely choreographed at Scopa. What was of importance is the distinction that while Nomlala accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of inept leadership on Eskom’s failures, Mavuso accused the inept leadership of the ANC-led government for Eskom’s failures. Unfortunately for Mavuso, she was then lambasted by Scopa for a “lack of decorum” and absence of facts before the honourables. This as the honourables, remained mum on Nomlala. Nomlala and Mavuso, both prominent business organisation leaders, regardless of their divergent policy orientation on state assets, both have singled out a common denominator to Eskom’s inability to keep the lights on - a failure on the ANC-led government.

Story continues below Advertisment

Did Mavuso say anything different to what Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter said in media around the frustration he has with the ineptitude government? No not at all, they are on the same page, in fact the board of Eskom is on the same page. But for a black woman to say it to the honchos in Parliament was a sign of disrespect. To imagine that Mavuso’s views are not shared by the board is a naivete of the worst order by Parliament. That the chair of the board of Eskom was polite is neither here nor there, the convergence of BLSA and BMF on the ineptitude of government leadership should be what counts to Parliament - this is the primary contradiction that this organ of state should be seized with. This is where dialectical understanding of contradictions in complex situations is crucial rather than the metaphysical divide and rule hobnobbing type analysis.

Story continues below Advertisment

Unfortunately Scopa wanted to deal with miniatures and thought of lambasting Mavuso. The department to which Eskom reports, the Ministry of Public Enterprises, was quick to issue a statement,saying they would address Mavuso's “unacceptable behaviour”. All this habitual momentary energy burst at miniature is too common a detraction from real issues and will serve no purpose except to intimidate the board, whose ego was rubbed against Mavuso. And the board may just leave her to hang as intimated by the Department of Public Enterprises and Scopa - A good scapegoat. On her part, Mavuso has already received a blistering whip from Nomlala, who had no kind words for De Ruyter and the Eskom board anyway. So, that BLSA and BMF converged is not about a temporary reconciliation of contradictions, but rather coincidence of the mapping of ineptitude of the observation of ineptitude by the government.

Nomlala has rightly allocated this aspect to secondary contradictions. He argued, and rightly so, that the deplorable and unsympathetic energy situation to the economy is no longer a matter for De Ruyter, but one for Ramaphosa to decide on concerning the fate of that failed Eskom management and its board, which includes Mavuso. I can relate to this. The late StatsSA’s Muvangho Muravha, having hiked a lift in my car, said to me - my chief your team is not doing well. So I said, “Yes comrade I can see that”. He asked, “But you appointed them, you are now the problem.” I felt like throwing Muravha out of my car, but I took it on the chin and heeded his advice and acted on it.

What we are dealing with is a problem with dynamics, which had to play out the way it did, no matter who was in the hot seat. Any scenario expert would have foreseen how the end game would be. The president of the BMF has consistently been at pains to make these dialectics obvious. There was always going to be a Busi equivalent when you have an Eskom. An institution that is driven by the changing whims of political sentiment, while led by non-engineers, non-economists and and accountants, who are keen on a non-core Harvard Business School defunct ‘90s mantra known for its value destruction. The design in leadership of the entity was faulty at conception. Whatever Scopa wants to know, or does not want to know is irrelevant, and the drama of Makhazi is neither here nor there, safe to say Busia has helped to elevate the strategic point Nomlala has been making.

Makhazi is a metaphor about an aunt who protects the king. In that regard Busi, in protecting De Ruyter, has helped to precipitate the primary contradictions that should finally unmask the alignment of economic interests that drove the dead in the water division of Eskom into three boards. No one hears of the three boards at Scopa. It is De Ruyter and the chair of the board in the hot seat and of course the Makhazi who came with an uncomfortable truth. The truth though is this: there is no engineering, nor economic reason, for dividing Eskom into three separate entities. Suppose there was such a truth, the timing of execution of such is downright stupid.

No one in their right mind creates complex multiple interfaces in the face of a crisis like the one Eskom is in: Strategy 101, a basic concept known to any school kids. That decision has yielded nothing except the design of the circus we witnessed at Scopa yesterday for which the "barbarians" are at Mavuso's gate baying for her blood for mere secondary order contradictions. The drama unfortunately is going to be reduced to Mavuso’s behaviour instead of the faulty diagnosis of Eskom's problems that Nomlala with distinct clarity identified. What Nomlala's interview with Cathy earlier this week did and Mavuso did at Scopa have elevated before us the possibility of earnestly discussing economic and energy policy for South Africa, a matter which for too long was left to accountants, tracing rands and cents, and not led by engineers and economists who should trace optimisation of power flows for maximisation of utility.

Forget about the lousy letter that will come from the Ministry of Public Enterprises to Mavuso. That is a detraction of attention from the real issues she helped to precipitate, while raising the public conscience and concern on energy to albeit unintended heights - much to the delight of Nomlala. This is what we should now deal with and not waste our time with whom insulted who. When Minister Lindiwe Sisulu raised issues of poverty and added superlatives to this, the concern became the superlatives and the essence of her argument on poverty was opportunistically sidestepped. Here too the essence of Nomlala's argument, which Mavuso helped to elevate, should not run the risk of being side stepped.

Given that the game of marbles over the past four years has not yielded any energy:the question Nomlala asks Ramaphosa is how does the President lead us in securing energy for all through deployment of the best in the face of a Rome that is burning? This is the question the President should make an urgent decision to resolve by convening engineers and economists, while getting rid of that other lot, rather than to spend time on committee after committee on a post-mortem, which in its own right is good to know in that it has a responsibility to issue a death certificate and the cause of death of Eskom. However, how the patient died, will not tell us how we live and survive the next day. The process though should be left to run its course as it is destined to rabbit holes and perform a descent burial.

However, that lot has no role to play in the resurrection of the dead so that this nation can survive another day and have lasting hope etched in a lived reality for a different South Africa. We need a process for energy production, not for burial rites, that is the essence of Nomlala's arguments. I reiterate that what Mavuso said mirrors exactly what the board of Eskom has been saying. Didn't De Ruyter say so? Mavuso did not mince her words. That Busi, a woman, said it without fear and boldly is what angered the honourable house.

It is akin to the tale of the Emperors New clothes, which is about a vain emperor who walks naked before his subjects after so called weavers supply him with non-existent magnificent clothes, which everyone pretends they can see tends to avoid being thought a fool. Mavuso is in the same position as the child in the tale who blurts out that the emperor is wearing nothing at all. Scopa violated the council principles, but forgot the choreography of Mavuso and Nomlala who are redefining the council. Dr Pali Lehohla is a Professor of Practice at the University of Johannesburg and a former Statistician General of South Africa. Meet him @Palilj01 and www.pie.org.za