JOHANNESBURG - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) on Wednesday warned of a possible strike in the private security industry following a deadlock in wage negotiations last week.
In a statement, Satawu media officer Zanele Sabela said that more than a month of negotiations facilitated by Commissioner Meshack Ravuku had yielded no results as employers remained steadfast on a 1.1percent wage increase offer.
This in real terms, translated to a R0.23 an hour wage increase for a Grade C security officer. She said labour was demanding a salary adjustment of at least R7500 for a Grade C security officer, R8000 for Grade B officers and R8500 for Grade A.