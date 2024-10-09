Sekunjalo: transforming South Africa's economy through black empowerment

By Lizaan Nel In the 1990s, as South Africa broke free from apartheid, Sekunjalo Investment Holdings emerged—not from privilege or wealth, but from determination and visionary leadership—becoming a transformative force in the nation’s economy.

Founded by Dr Iqbal Survé in 1997, Sekunjalo began with humble roots. At a time when black entrepreneurs faced insurmountable barriers to entry into the mainstream economy, where access to capital and opportunities were reserved for a privileged few, Dr Survé saw a different path. Inspired by discussions with President Nelson Mandela and Professor Jakes Gerwel, Dr Survé left his medical career to embark on a journey that would reshape South Africa’s economy. Listening to Mandela’s call for black professionals to enter the mainstream economy, Dr Survé created Sekunjalo with a purpose-driven ethos rooted in social justice and broad-based economic inclusion. The Rise of Sekunjalo: A Vision for Black Economic Empowerment At the heart of Sekunjalo’s founding was a singular mission: ensuring black South Africans could meaningfully participate in the economy by disrupting the status quo and building an enterprise, as declared by its name "Sekunjalo," meaning "now is the time" in isiXhosa, that would uplift entire communities, not just a select few.

The turning point came in 1999 when Sekunjalo Investment Limited was listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), making Dr Survé one of the youngest entrepreneurs to ever achieve this at just 36 years old. This monumental achievement sent a powerful message—black economic empowerment was not just an aspirational goal, but a tangible reality. From that moment, Sekunjalo’s investments expanded into sectors such as media, e-commerce, private equity, telecommunications, and energy, showcasing that even the most entrenched systems could be transformed. Building an Empire of Empowerment Sekunjalo has grown exponentially from its beginnings, with over 200 investments across 40 African countries. The African Equity Empowerment Investments (now AEEI), formerly Sekunjalo Investments Limited, has made significant strides across various industries. For example, Premier Fishing and Brands Limited listed on the JSE in 2017, is a pioneer in sustainable fishing and aquaculture. The company’s ethical practices and adherence to environmentally responsible methods such as aquaculture have set a gold standard for the industry. Another jewel in Sekunjalo’s crown is AYO Technology Solutions, South Africa’s largest black-owned ICT group, which was also listed on the JSE in 2017. AYO’s success is not merely financial—it symbolises the role of black excellence in driving Africa’s digital future, creating opportunities for black-owned businesses in sectors traditionally dominated by established players.

Empowerment Through Media: A Voice for the Voiceless One of Sekunjalo’s most significant moves was its acquisition of Independent Media in 2013, making it the largest print and online media group in South Africa. For Dr Survé, this was deeply personal. From selling newspapers on the streets of Cape Town as a boy to owning one of the largest media companies on the continent, his journey had come full circle. Independent Media became a platform to give a voice to those long oppressed, reshaping South Africa’s media landscape to better reflect the diversity and richness of its population. Sekunjalo further solidified its media presence with the creation of the African News Agency (ANA) in 2015, a syndication service that distributes African news worldwide, reaching over a billion readers and viewers globally. Sekunjalo also invests in fast-growing e-commerce platforms like Loot, one of Africa’s largest online marketplaces. Global Recognition and Cultural Legacy Sekunjalo’s influence is not limited to South Africa. In 2007, it became one of only two black-owned companies from South Africa to gain membership in the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF). The WEF recognized Sekunjalo as one of the world’s fastest-growing companies and named it a New Champion in 2007.

A Legacy of Philanthropy and Social Responsibility Through Survé Philanthropies, the Dr Survé family has committed significant contributions to various foundations and the Iqbal Survé Bursary Trust. These foundations focus on critical areas such as children's and women's rights, education, arts and culture, social impact investing, and healthcare. Sekunjalo’s Journey: A Testament to Possibility Dr Iqbal Survé and Sekunjalo have redefined what is possible for black-owned businesses in South Africa and beyond. Their journey from struggle to success challenges the status quo and inspires the next generation of entrepreneurs to dream bigger, push boundaries, and drive meaningful change. Sekunjalo’s legacy lies not just in the businesses it has built but also in the lives it has touched and the future it continues to shape for South Africa and the continent. From its humble beginnings to its current status as a global powerhouse, Sekunjalo stands as a symbol of what can be achieved when vision, purpose, and determination converge.