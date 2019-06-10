Serena Williams, a 23 time Grand Slam winner was featured on Forbes 2019 America's Self Made Women Net Worth list with a total net worth of $225 million. Photo: Facebook

DURBAN - Serena Williams, a 23 time Grand Slam winner was featured on Forbes 2019 America's Self Made Women Net Worth list with a total net worth of $225 million (R3.366 billion). Williams is not only known for her skills on the court but her acumen as a businesswoman. The tennis player has invested in 34 startups in the past five years through her venture firm Serena Ventures and has a portfolio worth at least R10 million.

Her venture firm is focused on companies that are founded by women and minorities and so far 60 percent of the investments has gone towards that. Williams also has her own clothing line called S by Serena which is self-funded and she holds stakes in American football team the Miami Dolphins as well as the UFC.

Williams' career prize money of $89 million is twice as much as any other female athlete and the tennis star has more than a dozen corporate partners.

According to Forbes, Williams has several sponsors including Bumble, Beat Electronics, Chase, Gatorade, Wilson Sporting Goods and JP Morgan. The tennis player also has endorsements worth $19 million.

Williams is married to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of social media platform Reddit. According to Business Insider, Ohanian's net worth totaled $9 million in 2018.

The 37 year old was previously featured on three other Forbes lists including the Forbes Power Women where Williams was ranked at 79 and ranked at 51 on The World's Highest Paid Athletes 2017. Williams also ranked at 69 on Forbes Celebrity 100 2014 list.

