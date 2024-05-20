Shares in Naspers, Prosus fall after Bloisi is appointed CEO

Naspers and Prosus’s appointment of Fabricio Bloisi as their new group chief executive, an entrepreneur with practical and profitable AI experience, appeared to be welcomed by market analysts notwithstanding the lower share prices on Friday. Naspers chairman Koos Bekker said in a briefing that if Naspers and Prosus were to survive the “explosive” growth of AI and technology, then five years from now they would need to look entirely different from what they did now, and their new CEO needed to have the qualities to be able to drive this change.

After Bloisi’s appointment (effective July 1) was announced, Naspers shares fell 3.19% to R3954 on the JSE on Friday morning, while Netherlands-based stable-mate Prosus’s share price fell 2.74% to R702.05. At the same time, the All Share index was down only 0.4%. The lower share price was in spite of top global investment firms UBS and Goldman Sachs putting out “buy” recommendation notes for Naspers and Prosus on Friday morning, while JP Morgan also reiterated its “buy” recommendation, an online search by BR showed. Gryphon Asset Management research analyst Kasparus Treurnicht said the big difference between Bloisi and the previous chief executive, Bob van Dijk, was that Bloisi was more of an “operator” while Van Dijk was a “dealmaker” who had essentially built the group by buying other companies.

Treurnicht said that from available information, Bloisi’s appointment appeared to be a good one, as his focus seemed to be where the group needed to go at this juncture, which was to make its investments grow, and be profitable. Meanwhile, according to Reuters, investment and capital markets firm Jefferies said Bloisi's skills as an owner-operator were unlikely to be fully used at the helm of Prosus, given investments in both public and private companies had their own operators. “We would have preferred a capital allocator with a track record in either private or public market expertise at the helm of Prosus,” they said.

On Friday, the group, whose main asset is Prosus’s 26% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent, said Bloisi, the chief executive of Brazil food delivery business iFood, would assume the role at both companies on July 1. Bloisi had acquired iFood in 2013 when it was a 20-person start-up. He has grown it rapidly and profitably to become Brazil’s leading food delivery company. Bekker said they did a global search for a new chief executive, and a final number of 60 candidates, following even more interviews, were whittled down to a handful for the board to decide upon.

Bekker provided some insights into the qualities that the boards believed were necessary to be chief executive of the global internet group. He said they had firstly looked for a “composite figure” with a personality type that was “especially rugged, that exudes energy, and who needs to be able to lead the people behind you”. The new chief executive also had to have an engineering background, as their research indicated that 55% of the founders of IT companies had an engineering background, and this would also help the chief executive to understand the products better that they were bringing to consumers.

The new chief executive also had to have the skills associated with developing a company from the ground up, the appropriate financial skills and understanding, as well as representative skills required to work well with the likes of global investors, managements, boards, the media, governments and other stakeholders. Bekker admitted that while Bloisi may not have too much experience in international merger and acquisition activities, he would be supported by Ervin Tu, who had for the past eight months been the interim chief executive, and Tu would continue to play a role in a new position as president and chief investment officer (CIO). Bloisi said he had established iFood as a famous brand in Latin America within ten years, and they were using AI in every facet of the business to improve efficiencies and customer service to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

He said the global technology world was changing fast, and the new appointment was an opportunity for him to grow by bringing innovation and growing services to a potentially much bigger customer base of two billion consumers. Of the growth of iFood, he said “this was driven by a passionate team balancing innovation with disciplined investment, while acting fast and empowering our great people. That combination is in my DNA…”. Bekker said Naspers and Prosus’s strategic goals would remain unchanged, and it was on target to deliver on its commitments, including achieving consolidated e-commerce trading profit during the second half of the 2024 financial year, and the continuation of the open-ended share repurchase programme.

iFood has more than 5 000 employees, 350 000 partner restaurants, works with more than 300 000 delivery partner couriers, and serves more than 96 million orders a month. Bloisi holds a degree in Computer Science from the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) and an MBA from Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV/EAESP). He also completed the EPGC program at Stanford Graduate School of Business and OPM at Harvard. Outgoing chief executive Van Dijk oversaw Prosus’s initial public offering in 2019 and the share’s strong performance during the Covid-19 pandemic. But its shares fell in the post-pandemic correction in technology valuations, and the company has struggled to reduce its discount to Tencent. The group wants to bring its internet investments to profitability by 2025, which would also help cut the discount because previously many investors zero-rated these investments in their valuations of Naspers and Prosus.