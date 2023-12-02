Shein shines in survey on the most popular brands on TikTok

New research has analysed the top 50 most popular TikTok clothing and home hauls to reveal which products and brands influencers buy most often and how much they costs. The research, carried out by journey advertising platform illumin, analysed the top 50 most-viewed TikTok videos.

Shein was the brand that appeared most in the #hauls, accounting for 42% of the total products listed across home and clothes hauls, with an average cost of $9.33 (R172.85) an item. The company, which is valued at $100 billion, has exploded in popularity in recent years, proving particularly popular with customers aged 18 to 34, who make up 57% of shoppers. The second most popular brand was H&M, accounting for 8.2% of total products featured in #hauls.

Boston-based online marketplace Temu was the third-most popular brand, attributing 7.7% of items featured. Top 10 Most Popular Haul Brands: Of homes and clothes hauls, clothes proved to be the most popular, and the most expansive, as fashion videos featured the highest number of products overall.

Despite a variety of items featured in the videos, tops were found to be the most purchased product, which indicates consumers favour versatile and low-maintenance clothing items. illumin said in the report: “Tops are far more versatile than dresses and ‘bottoms’ since they can be mixed, matched, and accessorised in different ways. It makes sense that tops are the most popular clothing item in #hauls as it signifies a shift in consumption culture towards pieces that have more versatility.” Bottoms were the second most popular clothing item, accounting for more than a quarter (26.3%) of products shown, with tailored trousers and cargo pants proving more popular than jeans.

“Jeans have long been falling out of favour with younger shoppers, who have shunned the once-popular skinny jean in favour of more comfortable, tailored pieces. “The rise of working from home has also contributed to this, with workers opting more for comfort over style. This has prompted a rise in trends like quiet luxury and minimalism, as shoppers opt for diverse pieces over those that require a lot of styling.” TikTok home hauls showed a similar pattern to their clothing counterparts, with Shein also the top brand, accounting for half (50%) of the home items featured.

Temu was found to be the second most popular retailer, with 17.5% of items, while Amazon Home featured third at 12.5%. Top 10 Most Popular Fashion Haul Brands: When it comes to what type of items home shoppers purchase, kitchenware was the most popular, making up 36.2% of items listed, with home accessories following in second at 30% and office accessories in third at 11.2%.

On the other end of the scale, garden items contributed 1.2% of the total haul, proving to be the least popular. The expert says this could be due to younger people living in urban centres. “Younger people are more likely to live in high-cost cities, meaning this age bracket has less access to green areas and gardens, indicating fewer young people need gardening equipment. This will result in fewer brands partnering with influencers to promote this product or pushing ads on social media platforms like TikTok.