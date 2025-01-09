Shell's $400 million write-down a setback for Namibia's oil and gas hopes

Namibia, which has been hoping that large-scale offshore gas and oil finds will significantly boost its economy, has suffered a blow after Shell said it had written down $400 million in oil discoveries offshore Namibia, which it now considers commercially unviable.

A World Bank statement, citing the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia, said on Wednesday the country could become one of the top world producers of oil and gas by the 2030s, potentially doubling its GDP per capita. However, the commercial viability of the discoveries is uncertain due to the unpredictable nature of oil demand. The offshore fields are in deep water, adding complexity and cost to extraction, while infrastructure such as pipelines and export terminals must be built.