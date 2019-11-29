JOHANNESBURG - While Black Friday drew thousands of bargain-hungry shoppers malls across South Africa today, many cash strapped consumers said that they were not convinced that the discounts were deep enough.
Shoppers filled their shopping trolleys with mainly two-ply toilet papers, cold drinks, breakfast cereals and milk.
While big-ticket items including microwaves and television sets were also popular among shoppers. Shoppers also showed restraint amid the tough economic environment saying that they had to ensure that their rands stretched further than Black Friday.