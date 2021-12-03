Short-term credit rises in second quarter

THE extension of short-term credit, deemed a key financial instrument for low-income households and micro businesses, increased by 8.6 percent between the second quarter of last year and the second quarter this year, resulting in an estimated economy-wide increase in sales of R459 million, an additional 800 jobs being created and government collecting R56m more in taxes.

The net value of short-term credit (new loans less loans repaid or written off) was also 2.7 percent higher in the second quarter than in the previous quarter.