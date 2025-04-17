Should a sick note from a traditional healer be recognised at work?

For many years traditional healers have operated in an effective legal grey area. One area of contention was the legitimacy of medical leave certificates provided by a traditional healer, and whether these should be accepted by employers. But legislation published for comment earlier this year - the Traditional Health Professional Regulations, 2024 (Regulations) - marked a significant step forward in terms of formalising the practice of traditional healing in South Africa.

Commenting on this are Employment Law experts at commercial law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, who says that the Regulations aim to formalise and professionalise traditional health practices in South Africa and are set to be implemented under the Traditional Health Practitioners Act 22 of 2007 (THPA) to ensure that traditional health practices are standardised and practiced safely across the country. “Once registered with the Interim Traditional Health Practitioners Council of South Africa (Council), practitioners will be officially recognised as traditional health practitioners. While the THPA has been in existence since 2007, the Regulations are the key to bringing the act into full operation, with an emphasis on establishing clear guidelines for those seeking to practice traditional health,” says legal experts. Employment Law experts explains that the issue of medical certificates is one of the most pressing concerns addressed by these new Regulations and is one that employers must take cognisance of.