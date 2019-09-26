JOHANNESBURG - The much-anticipated strike by workers in the banking industry has been successfully interdicted by the Labour Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, saying that the proposed action was unlawful.
Business unity South Africa (Busa) had on Wednesday approached the Labour Court seeking an urgent interdict against the strike by Sasbo (formerly the SA Society of Bank Officials).
At least 50 000 workers were expected to join the banking sector national strike, and cripple the finance industry at least for a day in their protest against job losses in the sector.