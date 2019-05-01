A Sea Point apartment sold as a result of show day. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - For many sellers, show days are a must, and will never go out of fashion, said Pam Golding Properties, for a number of reasons, including the fact that there’s nothing like enabling buyers to actually see the property up close and personal, and visualise themselves living in the home. Depending on the area and buyer preferences, while show days generally take place on weekends – on Sundays – they can also be held during the week or even on a Saturday.

Firstly, said Lanice Steward, head of training for Pam Golding Properties, show days draw together groups of serious buyers at a time when couples or families can physically view the property and get a feel for the location and ease of access, as well as its internal design and layout, and whether it suits their own particular requirements.

"It’s easier for a less serious buyer to window-shop by simply clicking on a property, than it is to attend a show day. Which means that the bulk of visitors on show days are seriously intending to buy a home. This enables them to take the time to talk to the agent, envisage where their furniture and possessions could be positioned, and discuss the lifestyle options amongst family members," said Steward.

Steward added, "This is why it’s important for sellers to ensure the home is immaculately tidy and uncluttered and really looking at its best".

Carol Reynolds, area principal for Pam Golding Properties Durban Coastal said, "Up to 50 percent of our sales in the uMhlanga and Durban North areas are a direct result of show days. On average, in Durban North, for example, we get five new buyers from every show day, many of whom are on our existing database and who prefer to ‘shop’ in this manner".

"Show days are one of the most critical marketing opportunities available to properly market and expose the property to the active buying market," said Basil Moraitis, the company’s area manager on the Cape Town Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl.

“Here you can showcase or stage the home at its best, which may not be so easy when the family is at home. Buyers prefer to view a home at their leisure and do so without feeling pressured that they are imposing on the owner’s family time, or without being distracted by dogs and children running around, when they need to focus on the actual home. For buyers another benefit is they can view a selection of properties in one afternoon and compare what is on offer.”

In Port Elizabeth, joint area principal Justin Kreusch said that a show day is a great opportunity to present your home to potential buyers. He said, "Don’t discount the role of neighbours who attend show days either, as they can be the best ambassadors for the neighbourhood, doing a ‘selling’ job for the area. So rather welcome those curious neighbours as they can give first-hand insights into the local amenities, including schools, shopping facilities and neighbourhood watch".

"While buyers generated from one showhouse may find that while that particular property may not suit their own individual needs, another showhouse may fit the bill perfectly," added Kreusch.

So quite simply, show days:

1. Showcase a home at its best

2. Are convenient for buyers to view the property at leisure and picture themselves living there

3. Enable the decision-makers and entire family to view properties at the same time

4. Create a buzz of activity and competition among buyers

5. Bring together serious buyers who also provide valuable market-related feedback

6. Often enable curious neighbours to do a selling job for you.

