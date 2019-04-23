Phathizwe Malinga will be one of the speakers at the inaugural Exponential Finance Summit. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - SingularityU South Africa today announced that more speakers have been added to the programme for the inaugural Exponential Finance Summit. The summit will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 29 and 30 May 2019.

The new speakers include Shane Glynn, Hylton Kallner, Phathizwe Malinga, Benjamin Rosman and Magda Wierzycka.

Shane Glynn is the co-founder and General Counsel of MobileCoin, a company that provides private, mobile and digital cash payment systems. Glynn’s talk will address privacy in the world of exponential data. Now that we are all connected, and headed towards a cashless society, Glynn will discuss what are the implications are for business and society at large, and why this is so important for freedom in the future.

Hylton Kallner, is currently the Chief Executive Officer for Discovery Life, and oversees the group’s Marketing and Distribution. Also a fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa, Kallner will address the convergence between banking and insurance.

In her role as Chief Executive at Sygnia Limited, Magda Wierzycka is known for her strong anti-corruption corporate activism in South Africa. In her talk at the Exponential Finance Summit, Wierzycka will discuss the road ahead in Asset Management.

Phathizwe Malinga is a part of the Singularity University South Africa faculty with a focus on Internet of Things and Big Data. As the Managing Director of SqwidNet, Malinga is responsible for building an Internet of Things (IOT) connectivity business in South Africa in partnership with International IOT giant SIGFOX. In his talk, he will share his expertise related to the Internet of Things within the finance sector.

As a member of the South African Singularity University faculty, Benjamin Rosman specializes in machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotics and automation. He is a principal researcher in the Mobile Intelligent Autonomous Systems group at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in South Africa. His talk at the Exponential Finance Summit will tackle artificial intelligence and re-enforcement learning.

This groundbreaking event is the next iteration in SingularityU’s journey to #futureproofAfrica, by creating a global community of changemakers, who are able to implement solutions to solve the world’s Global Grand Challenges by using exponential technologies.

"As part of our journey in future-proofing Africa, we are thrilled to have added more incredible speakers to the line up for our Exponential Finance Summit. We feel a great sense of pride to be bringing these world class experts and thinking to our South African shores," Shayne Mann, co-Chief Executive of SingularityU South Africa.

"Through the Exponential Finance Summit, we hope to facilitate meaningful networking connections on a global scale, encourage ideas that can change the financial world, stimulate the South African economy, and kickstart a strong venture capital ecosystem. Impact is the currency of the future and these new speakers promise to add exactly that," said Mic Mann, co-Chief Executive of SingularityU South Africa.

The Exponential Finance Summit is an industry-specific event hosted in collaboration with The Development Bank of Southern Africa, global partners Deloitte, and Discovery, and strategic partner MTN. The Summit will showcase how exponential technologies are simultaneously shaping and disrupting the financial industry.

It aims to empower attendees with the latest insights on how to boost GDP growth, create employment, and attract foreign direct investment—a key enabler of economic growth that is especially important for emerging market economies.

Exponential Finance will focus on creating a collaborative and more economically-inclusive future, whereby partnerships and deals can be conceptualised and developed across the continent. Networking opportunities will allow attendees to connect with SingularityU alumni. Exhibitors will present breakthrough ideas and investment opportunities that will run alongside the summit.

