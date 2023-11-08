SIU interdicts former Transnet executives’ pensions after Covid-19 straw scandal

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Transnet have been granted an order to interdict pension benefits of former executives worth R8.9 million. The SIU said on Wednesday that along with Transnet, they received an order from the Special Tribunal to interdict the pension payout due to two former Transnet executives linked to fruitless and wasteful expenditure of about R33.5 million.

The SIU said in a statement that in terms of the Special Tribunal order, Lerato Mary Theresa Makenete, former executive manager responsible for group business continuity and disaster management, and former executive manager for safety, Landela Hawkins Madubane have been interdicted from withdrawing their pension benefits from the Transnet Retirement Fund. The pension funds of the former executives amount to R8.9 million. “The pension funds will remain interdicted pending a finalisation of an application to be brought against former executives. Transnet initiated and called on the support of the SIU to investigate this matter and requested the support of the SIU to expand and complete the investigations,” the SIU stated.

The SIU further said that an investigation into the affairs of Transnet has revealed that Makenete and Madubane allegedly colluded with three service providers to abuse Transnet's emergency procurement process during Covid-19. “During the emergency procurement process at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020, Transnet contracted -Ramoyadi Air Conditioning, Ndzalo2 Trading, and Eagles Ropes –to deliver over a million disposable breathalyser straws. Makenete and Madubane allegedly colluded with suppliers to defraud Transnet by Inflating the price of the straws from R0.29 per straw to R29.99 per straw, resulting in a total payment of R33 834 698.40,” the SIU said. The SIU and Transnet have instituted civil action in the Special Tribunal to review and set aside the contracts and recover financial losses suffered by Transnet due to overpayment of approximately R33.5 million.

“Following the conclusion of the investigation, the SIU made a disciplinary referral to Transnet against Makenete and Madubane. Transnet actioned the referral, however, they both failed to appear for disciplinary hearings, but the proceeding continued in their absence. The duo was found guilty and dismissed,” the SIU said. The order of the Special Tribunal is part of the implementation of SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by State institutions because of corruption or negligence. The SIU said it was, in terms of Proclamation R23 of 2020, directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption, maladministration, malpractice and payments made by State institutions relating to personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement together with the conduct of State employees.