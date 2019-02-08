Six South African universities were ranked in the Top 100 for the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for Emerging Economies. File photo: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Six South African universities were ranked in the Top 100 for the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for Emerging Economies according to Hypertext. The rankings criteria is quality of teaching, international outlook and impact of research among other things.

The University of Cape Town was the highest ranked form all the South African universities with a ninth place ranking. UCT was followed by the University of Witwatersrand that took 11th place while the Universityof Stellenbosch was ranked 24th. Thereafter the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the University of Pretoria and the University of Johannesburg were ranked at 49, 78 and 99th respectively.

In an interview with SABC News the Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg said that the university has done well but they are not satisfied and their goal is to become number one.

University of Cape Town

In a press release, the University of Cape Town said that their scores in the teaching and research categories increased as did their reputation surevy scores which according to them are the most prominent within these categories.

There was also improvements in the university's scores for the citations and international outlook categories.

China is the emerging economy that continues to dominate this ranking with the country having seven universities in top 10. Altogether the ranking looked ta 442 universities from 43 countries.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE