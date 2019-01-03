Six lucky South Africans will have more reasons to celebrate the New Year with brand new homes worth R2 million from the National Lottery Raffle. Photo: File

DURBAN – Six lucky South Africans will have more reasons to celebrate the New Year as they kick-start 2019 with brand new homes worth R2 million from the National Lottery Raffle. This is the fourth National Lottery Raffle in South Africa since ITHUBA took over the operation in 2015.

During the previous Raffles, the Operator gave away top prizes of 15 Mercedes Benz cars; 12 people each scooped R1 million in cash; and 25 Mini Cooper Convertibles to lucky punters respectively.

The National Lottery Operator said that this year, they have stepped up the prizes a lot more to give South Africans an opportunity to own life-time assets.

"We thought about what could be more exciting than the cars we have previously given away and to us, access to adequate housing made more sense. We understand that the needs of some winners might extend beyond lack of housing, which is why we are giving them the option of buying a less expensive house, and covering the rest of their needs with what is left of the R2million prize," said Busisiwe Koloi the Head of Corporate Relations at ITHUBA.

Fifty other punters will each bank R10 000 in cash prizes.

R46 million

Last year December, a 44-year-old woman from Rustenberg received R46 million after winning the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.

The R46 million Lotto winner plans to go back to school with the money that she has won. She also plans on building a house for her and her family in an urban area.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE