Sizeable fuel price cut predicted for September

The pain that motorists have endured at petrol pumps these past few months may be alleviated a bit next week as there could be a sizeable cut in fuel prices. This is according to Koketso Mano, an FNB senior economist.

Mano says the Central Energy Fund’s data shows that South African consumers can expect a fuel price cut in September. Mano said this was a positive note for consumers and could help ease headline inflation in the country slightly. Mid-month data gave consumers in South Africa hope of a petrol price decrease in the region of R2.50 per litre for September, when the price of oil dipped below the $100 dollar mark.

The oil price has risen since, which could dampen hopes of a bigger drop in fuel prices than was predicted earlier this month. Global oil prices rose above $100 (R1 683) per barrel yesterday as the prospect of cuts in output by Opec+ outweighed global economic growth fears for now. The Brent crude climbed by 2.6 percent to $103.60 (R1 743) per barrel following a 4.4 percent gain last week, as investors balanced supply side issues against fears that a prolonged global economic slowdown would hurt fuel demand.

