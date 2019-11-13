JOHANNESBURG - Economic transactions in October slightly picked-up, with this improvement potentially continuing into Black Friday , according to BankservAfrica, Africa’s leading automated clearing house.
The BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (Beti) for October was 127.4, representing a 0.2 percent monthly growth.
Shergeran Naidoo, the head of stakeholder engagements: BankservAfrica, said “With next month’s data containing Black Friday spend, it could potentially lead to two successive months of volume growth.” said Naidoo.