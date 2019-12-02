JOHANNESBURG - Entrepreneurs have been advised to start planning their strategies now if they want to start 2020 on the right foot.
Founding director and chief executive officer of Innate Investment Solutions, Lynette Ntuli, said 2020 was around the corner which means there were approximately four weeks left to map out exactly what needed to be done in the new year to achieve new levels of success.
Ntuli was a speaker at Connecting YOU by Intuit QuickBooks, an event for decision makers, entrepreneurs, business owners and potential business owners who want to become disruptors in their industries.
"As small business owners, we don’t have control over the macroeconomic challenges in South Africa, but there are strategies that can be implemented to set companies up for success," said Ntuli.
"With this in mind, small business owners should take note that developing and implementing their strategies for 2020 sooner than later will give them a competitive edge. They should consider starting now instead of waiting until January."