JOHANNESBURG - A team of researchers are set to uncover the secrets in microbiomes that inhabit soil, with a view to enabling farmers to reduce input costs and raising yields.
There is an increasing recognition that soil microbiomes play crucial roles in nutrient cycling, soil formation, plant growth and ultimately in the production of food, project leader Professor Karin Jacobs from Stellenbosch University’s Microbial Ecology and Mycology Lab said.
The project is funded by South Africa's department of science and innovation through the Foundational Biodiversity Information Programme which is jointly managed by the South African National Biodiversity Institute and the National Research Foundation.
Jacobs said the data generated would inform the identification of microbial profiles conducive to plant health and farmers would be able to evaluate and adapt their practices to steer their soils towards harbouring more diverse and resilient microbial populations.
The results from the project will allow agriculturalists to understand how the natural microbiome can be harnessed to reduce and even replace chemical inputs for optimal yield and disease management.