SOEs need to be redesigned to fit the strategic purpose of their existence

IN THE MIDST of searching for sustainable solutions to rehabilitate state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the quagmire of prevalent mismanagement and governance deficiencies, accompanied by a dearth of leadership, rethinking and re-imagining their revival and recovery strategies is imperative for the government to determine their fate.

There is a need to redesign and remodel SOEs as policy instruments to resuscitate and enable them to contribute more to the redress of societal challenges. This manifests in historical imbalances in the areas of mainly the skewed ownership of means of economic production, poverty, unemployment, socio-economic deprivation and exclusive of economic growth. The purpose for which these public institutions were created was to ensure the attainment of grand economies of scale, job opportunities, wealth creation, economic growth and socio-economic development. Contrary to this alluded purpose of their existence, the SOEs have partially been turned from being public institutions that serve public interest into self-serving organisations, which benefits their few members of governance structures and top management in a manner that has made them be perceived and viewed as elements of captured state apparatus. Many investigations and enquiries undertaken to cleanse these institutions bear testimony to the litanies of unethical conduct and behaviour, as well as financial irregularities.

Attempts at restructuring, re-engineering, reforming, reviewing, and re-organisation were done in the past in the name of transformation. However, that never yielded desirable outcomes. For their survival, they have to ship up and shape up in order to avoid further dragging the country’s resources and assets down the drain. The unheard of incidences of irregular behaviour and unethical activities in some SOEs may not come as flabbergasting in a country where instruments of accountability, oversight and consequence management are rather blunt to shy away from their commitment to fulfil their constitutional mandates. In some instances, SOEs have being turned into the shadow image of their real own past years. The performance of SOEs should be marked by organisational effectiveness, efficiencies in their operations and enhanced productive capacity in order for them to play their meaningful role of facilitating the expansion of developmental economies of scale that could contributed to infrastructure development and economic growth and job creation.

When top management and governance structures of the SOEs fail to manage and govern with integrity in the public interest, it is only courts that become the last line of defence of and the conscious custodians of public resources and assets from arbitrary management and bad governance tendencies in the world of public entities. The management, governance, oversight, monitoring and accountability of SOEs should be sensitively treated and attended to in some way the national and provincial treasuries are managed in the country because they are too vulnerable to high inherent risks of dis-economies of scales, whose materialisation and explosion could derail reserve the developmental going already made. In light of the above, the parliament oversight, accountability governance, executive and monitoring structures with relevant authority have to rise to the occasion and effect their key responsibilities of stamping their authority and accountability to SOEs on crucial issues of planning, budgeting, compliance, integrity management and consequence management.

Experience shows that the challenges facing governance and management structures of SOEs cannot be taken for granted to the extent that these public entities could be led, managed, governed and administered by unqualified, inexperienced, incompetent officials without credible records and successful impeccable integrity. At times, reports of independent inquiries indicate instances whereby irregular conduct of board members ignore the policy and legislative prescriptions; hence non-compliance with the policy and legislative framework of good governance tend to be norm in some of these institutions. As such, the provisions of the Preferential Procurement Act (2000), Public Finance Management Act (1999), BBEE Act 2003, etc., meant to promote fiscal efficacy, financial prudence and discipline; while partly facilitating socio-economic transformation, are not adhered to.

This result in several audit queries that do not inspire public confidence in these institutions that cannot make the required meaningful contribution to the successful implementation of the National Development Plan and the achievement of its wide-ranging strategic goals. The picture depicted of SOEs in the press, media, and inquiry reports of different independent institutions unmasked several hopeless and helpless cases of betrayal of public confidence. Hence many citizens have no high expectations that public funds in the hands of these public institutions are at high risk of not delivering public goods of good quality to meet the legitimate expectations of citizens. In these cases of unethical and irregular conduct of certain oversight, accountability, governance and monitoring structures and institutions, such as Parliamentary Portfolio Committees on Education, Audit General office, Chapter 10 institutions, executive authorities, councils, Commission, Boards of Directors and Treasures, may equally be held accountable for their perceived below average performance, inadequate quality of oversight, poor monitoring, inadequate reporting and lack of accountability to the South African citizens on how the public resources are used.

The management and governance deficits in universities and other public entities is a big controversial issue that cannot be related, understood, accounted and explained away from the concrete context within which universities operate in the South African environment. The context manifests itself in the absence of professional program management of international foreign academic professionals in the universities. The absence of a national development programme for academic professionals/students and lack of development of business cases for experimental learning. As a result, in some universities, the national academic professionals are lost in the transformational quagmires the universities are going through. It is not impossible to comply with all policy and legislative provisions and even the King Reports if managers and leaders are operating in good faith without malice in those SOEs.