Solidarity Fund considers injecting R69 million on technical support for Covid-19 vaccine roll out

THE Solidarity Fund, which was founded in March last year to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic is considering injecting R69 million on technical support for vaccine roll-out. The fund’s chairperson Gloria Serobe said the vaccine provides new hope in the fight against the pandemic. The fund held a virtual press briefing where they discussed the impact achieved in the first quarter of 2021 and unpacked the role of the fund in supporting the national vaccine roll-out programme. In the virtual press briefing, the fund’s health lead Nicola Galombik said the fund will not get involved in vaccine procurement or logistics. “We are in discussion with the national Health Department about contributing towards technical support for the vaccine roll-out,” said Galombik.

According to the fund’s CEO, Thandi Nzimande, R3.22 billion was pledged from the private sector, political parties, foundations, international partners and individuals.

“R2.76bn has been allocated to our three pillars health, humanitarian relief, and behavioural change. R2.18 billion has been disposed of," she said.

Nzimande noted that in the last six months, the fund had received R146m.

“This is attributed to the UK donation of R81m, we will also receive R1m monthly in our account from the UK.”

Nzimande also added that last year the country had seen a lot of devastation.

“I am grateful that the Solidarity Fund has been able to be part of the solution. Every South African has a role to play to speed up the end of the pandemic so when we look back, we can be proud of the actions we took, the people we supported, and the solidarity that we spread,” she said.

The fund gave the government an upfront payment of R283m for the international vaccine vehicle Covax and provided R50m for the operational costs of the Sisonke implementation study dispensing Johnson & Johnson shots to healthcare workers.

South Africa is behind schedule in the first phase of its vaccination programme. The programme aims to inoculate 40 million people by the end of the year.

Last week, a South African business lobby group called for the government to also target the elderly and the vulnerable on its vaccine programme.

Meanwhile, the pandemic is still rampant in South Africa as there has been an anticipation of the third wave.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) recommended that the country be moved to level 2 as per lockdown regulations as a precaution for the upcoming Easter holiday.

According to reports, a meeting that the NCCC will hold on Thursday will decide the level the country will be placed in.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE