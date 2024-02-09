Sona 2024: Beyond broad expectations of the Sona remains the tough financial realities, difficulties in the Budget

As prior to the 2024 elections the Sona would, as expected, inevitably be largely a party-political statement and as well as also take stock of the government’s achievements over the decades, there were, nonetheless, highly familiar features of the comprehensive Address that require critical assessment as to whether certain outcomes have actually been realised.

There is clearly still much ‘unfinished business’ on the national agenda, including a more coherent overall economic plan for much higher job-rich inclusive growth.

The Sona acknowledged the importance of expediting solutions, in collaboration with the business sector and civil society, to overcome the serious on-going obstacles that continue to weaken the country’s economic performance. In particular, the partnership with business in resolving the wide-ranging problems of energy, logistics as well as crime and corruption, must remain of the highest priority.

A large part of the economic resilience South Africa has nevertheless exhibited so far clearly owes a great deal to the positive engagement and commitment of the private sector in expediting public delivery.