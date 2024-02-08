Sona 2024: Transnet working hard to resolve port issues, says Ramaphosa

Transnet has reduced the backlog of ships to be serviced at the Port of Durban to 12 vessels by the end of January from more than 60 vessels in the middle of November as the utility works to reduce the issues at the ports, President Cyril Ramaphosa said yesterday.

He was referring to the problems at South Africa’s ports that are crippling South Africa’s export potential, resulting in delays in imports and causing substantial additional expenses for businesses. The port of Cape Town also said separately this week, that it had reduced its backlog of ships waiting to berth to one vessel.