DURBAN - Last week’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa listed a number of encouraging initiatives to be undertaken by government in an effort to stimulate the country’s sluggish economy.
One particular point raised in the President’s address focused on the future of cannabis in South Africa with Ramaphosa said, "This year we will open up and regulate the commercial use of hemp products, providing opportunities for small-scale farmers; and formulate policy on the use of cannabis products for medicinal purposes, to build this industry in line with global trends. The regulatory steps will soon be announced by the relevant ministers".
This announcement has been the source of much excitement and relief for companies like 3Sixty BioMedicine and other leaders in the pharmaceutical cannabis industry who prior to SONA worried about the uncertainty surrounding SA’s current legislation that gave the industry only until May to test the waters with low dose CBD based products.
According to 3Sixty BioMedicine’s strategic technology partner, Tautomer, the leap of faith and vision that 3Sixty’s leadership showed by investing in the development of CBD based products that saw the launch of Cape Sativa Everyday Cream earlier this year, has paid off.
"The future for cannabis in general after last week’s SONA is much brighter and has opened up a much broader discussion for the industry as a whole but with particular focus on medicinal applications. The sentiment within 3Sixty BioMedicine is a positive one and the latest endorsement by government speaks to the foresight of 3Sixty’s leadership to play in the medicinal cannabis space by developing a range of products that expand therapeutic options to address healthcare related needs for South African consumers," said Martin Magwaza, MD of Tautomer.