Soul of Sorbet, Ian Fuhr guides the expansion of The Laser Beautique

Serial entrepreneur and founder of the popular Sorbet beauty brand in South Africa, Ian Fuhr, is lending a helping hand to The Laser Beautique (TLB) to get its franchising business off the ground. This comes after TLB, which was established in 2018 under the leadership of power couple Tzvia and Neil Hermann is now planning to franchise the brand.

This expansion is being driven by a combination of innovation and the expert guidance and coaching of Ian Fuhr, who is a renowned figure in South Africa’s business landscape. The Beautique group has not only launched its state-of-the-art, cost-effective laser technology but has also introduced its skincare brand, Scientific Skincare, dedicated and proven to deliver results. “The franchise also offers a fully integrated and customised website and point-of-sale system which includes employee schedules, employee and client apps, push notifications, automatic emails, loyalty and refer-a-friend programmes, gift vouchers, and more. In addition, the TLB blueprint includes a culture-driven style that focuses on obsessive customer service, laser-focused (pun intended) training, unlimited franchise support, and a kickass marketing team that makes brand loyalty look easy,” the company told Business Report.

Ian Fuhr, a name synonymous with success in South Africa, is widely recognised for founding Sorbet, the country’s largest beauty chain, and expanding it to over 200 stores before its sale to Long4Life in 2017. Now Fuhr is lending his expertise to The Laser Beautique, actively supporting, coaching, and guiding the brand toward its expansion goals. Fuhr will be using his vast experience and knowledge of the industry by coaching Neil and Tzvia Hermann on franchising and upscaling the business.

Neil and Tzvia refer to Ian for advice and guidance. Tzvia and Neil Hermann. Picture: Antoine de Ras. TLB also said that franchisees could directly request individual coaching from Ian through the Hatch Institute, Fuhr’s training programme, which is aimed at coaching and mentoring entrepreneurs. Fuhr shared with Business Report why he is backing the TLB.

He said, “Since it’s inception, I have admired the Laser Beautique operation and after selling Sorbet, I identified enormous potential in the brand. Once I started to coach Neil and Tzvia Hermann, I realised that this dynamic couple had all the ingredients to scale their brand into a significant and successful franchise chain, and since then I have thoroughly enjoyed guiding them along this exciting journey.” TLB said in a statement, “The Laser Beautique franchise model is an owner managed model. One wouldn’t buy a Laser Beautique as just an investment. The owner has to manage the business on a daily basis. Franchising with The Laser Beautique® is available for any hands- on business owner, beautician or Somatologist who wants to open his or her own business but does not know where to start or may be afraid of failing. Franchising is also a great option for existing salons or laser clinics who may be struggling due to lack of support. We find that there are many women who work in the corporate world who are interested in franchising. This allows them to run their own business in an existing framework and gives them a little more flexibility with their time.” The Laser Beautique stands out as an expert in skincare and painless permanent hair removal. It has 11 stores in the country, based in Ballito, Bedfordview, Blubird, Bryanston, Dunkeld, Linksfield, Morningside, Rosebank, Seapoint, Woodlands Boulevard and Victory Park.