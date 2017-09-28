cape town- 141003. Dr Iqbal Survey speaking at the Mount Nelson Hotel for the Cape Town South Africa Italy 2014 Summit. Pic : jason boud

JOHANNESBURG - Up to 250 high-powered delegates will attend the fourth edition of the South Africa-Italy Summit, from October 24 to 25 in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The summit, organised by Ambrosetti Group, was inspired by the memorandum of understanding signed by the governments of South Africa and Italy at the “Regions of Africa Europe Forum” in Taormina in 2012.

The two governments committed themselves to promoting bilateral trade and investment.

“The aim of this initiative is to build a permanent, exclusive and influential community of business and political leaders from South Africa and Italy to encourage co-operation to grow their enterprises, their countries, and their continents,” said Paolo Borzatta, senior partner at Ambrosetti.

The summit’s highlight will be the launch of the exclusive TEH-A Chief Executive Community - African Chapter, for chief executives of South African and multinational companies operating in South Africa.

Italy is among the top investors in Africa and its total trade with the continent is growing, with export value surpassing $6.3billion (R84.04bn) in 2015. Italy mainly trades in machineries and equipment, vehicles, chemicals and consumer goods.

- BUSINESS REPORT