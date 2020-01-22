JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s headline consumer price inflation quickened to 4.0% year-on-year in December, from 3.6% in November, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis, price growth was 0.3% in December, versus 0.1% in the previous month.
Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, fell to 3.8% year-on-year in December compared with 3.9% in November, while on a month-on-month basis it was at 0.2%, from 0.1% in the prior month.