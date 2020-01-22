Kaplan said, " The other key influence on the CPI outcome in December was the increase in the contribution from the food and non-alcoholic beverages. December was also a measurement month for rentals which registered slower rates of growth, translating to a lower contribution from the housing and utilities component. The softening in rental inflation also impacted on core inflation that decelerated to 3.8% y/y from 3.9% y/y previously. Core inflation was also slower in 2019 as a whole at 4.1% y/y than in the recent years (4.3% y/y in 2018 and 4.7% y/y in 2017) which is broadly reflective of a weak demand environment that limits pricing power in the economy."