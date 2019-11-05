JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed three new envoys, including two former ministers, to help with his drive to attract $100 billion in new investment.
Former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has been appointed to drive investment in the oil and gas industry, South Africa’s Presidency said in a statement on Monday.
Derek Hanekom, the ex-trade and industry minister, will have a similar remit in the tourism industry, alongside Elizabeth Thabethe, the current deputy tourism minister.