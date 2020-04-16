South Africa CEOs heed president’s call to take pay cuts

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa Inc. is shutting up and putting up.

Business leaders across industries are following President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet in taking about a third of their pay for the next three months and donating the money to a government fund to fight the coronavirus.

For Rob Shuter, the chief executive officer of Africa’s largest mobile-phone company MTN Group Ltd., that will mean a donation of about 1.43 million rand ($77,000), based on his basic annual pay last year of 17.3 million rand. Alan Pullinger, the CEO of the continent’s most valuable bank, FirstRand Ltd., will be giving away more than 730,000 rand.





The show of support from company bosses will bolster the trust and confidence Ramaphosa enjoys from business, although it may come at a cost to winning over rival factions within his ruling African National Congress, said political analyst Ralph Mathekga.





“Politically it says business is too close to government to the point they might be dictating,” he said by phone. Still, for the first time since schisms in the party erupted with Ramaphosa taking over as president from the scandal-tainted Jacob Zuma in February 2018, corporates are stepping in with donations, Mathekga said.



