South Africa government lacks coherent economic plan, group says

By Paul Richardson

JOHANNESBURG – An economic plan presented by the South African government last week was “fragmented and uncoordinated”, suggesting there’s been little discussion on the proposals, the nation’s main business lobby group said.

State officials met business and labour-union representatives on August 13 to discuss ways to revive an economy set to contract this year by the most in nine decades. Industry delegates offered a 900-slide presentation and labour groups showed “detailed” proposals, with the government presenting a 17-slide “draft” plan, Business Leadership South Africa chief executive Busi Mavuso said on Monday.

“It appeared to have been pulled together at the last minute from a variety of different sources without any discussion between them,” Mavuso said. “There are good people – inside the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and among the analysts at National Treasury, for example. But why are they not being mobilised to do the research to form a coherent plan?”

This is the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes. Labour and business have presented detailed plans, but why hasn’t government? I look for reasons in my weekly newsletter. https://t.co/yoKLfJWjZt — Busi Mavuso (@BusiMavuso2) August 17, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday the government was working on an urgent economic-recovery programme, details of which will be announced in “the next few weeks”. Mavuso said Ramaphosa had yet to deliver on a pledge made four months ago to present a “decisive” economic plan.