South Africa inflation slows for second month

JOHANNESBURG - South African inflation slowed for the second straight month in September, to the bottom of the central bank’s target range.

Consumer prices rose 3% from a year earlier, compared with 3.1% in August, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a statement on its website.

It matched the median estimate of 15 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Prices rose 0.2% in the month, in line with a median estimate of nine economists.

