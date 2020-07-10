South Africa lobby group sees $59bn GDP boost from reforms

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s biggest business grouping proposed 12 key focus areas that could add 1 trillion rand ($59 billion) to gross domestic product and help the economy overcome the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions to curb its spread.





The projects, which include ensuring affordable electricity supply, allocating digital spectrum and improving port, rail road and water infrastructure, could also generate 1.5 million jobs and increase tax revenue by 100 billion rand a year, Business for South Africa said in an emailed statement Friday.



