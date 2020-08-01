South Africa proposes extending Covid-19 tax-relief measures

By Prinesha Naidoo

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s National Treasury asked lawmakers to extend tax-relief measures for businesses, including a deferral on excise duties and payroll levies, to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A payment holiday for excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products by tax-compliant companies should be lengthened to 150 days from 90 days, the Treasury said in a statement published on its website.

The sale of tobacco products has been prohibited since a nationwide lockdown began on March 27 and the government reinstated a ban on alcohol trade from July 13.

Treasury also proposed the deferral of a 35% payroll levy for tax-compliant small and medium-sized businesses for a further month. A two-month extension on a tax exemption for virus-relief funds was also suggested.