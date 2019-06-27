Despite the GDP contraction, FDI inflows totalled 11.7 billion rand ($825.33 million) in the first quarter, against outflows of 8.2 billion in the previous three months, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said.





The country also registered portfolio investment inflows of 29.2 billion rand from January to March from outflows of 33.9 billion rand in the prior quarter as foreigners’ acquisitions of domestic debt securities exceeded net sales of local equities, the SARB said.





Investor confidence in Africa’s most industrialised economy remains fragile, despite Ramaphosa’s pledges to woo investment, create jobs and root out rampant corruption.





SARB data showed that South Africa’s business cycle has been in a downward phase since December 2013, its longest downswing since 1946.





REUTERS