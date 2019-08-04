Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. FILE PHOTO: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

PRETORIA - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Friday reassured tourists that it is safe to travel to South Africa and that their safety remains a top priority for the South African government. "Despite the few isolated incidents which paint South Africa negatively, our country remains a preferred destination for weddings, honeymooners, lifestyle, music and cultural events as well as filming industry with most of these drawing significant numbers of travelers," she said.

This week, a two more suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a Ukrainian tourist who was stabbed to death in the Mother City.

The 43-year-old hiker, Ivan Ivanov, was robbed of his backpack and stabbed to death near the East Fort at popular tourist spot Chapman's Peak in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

There has also been reports of tourists travelling from OR Tambo International Airport being targeted by armed robbers after touching down at the busy airport in Johannesburg.

Kubayi-Ngubane said law enforcement agencies in South Africa are leaving no stone unturned in the investigations.

"In relation to incidents that have happened recently, we are happy that police have taken action to ensure that perpetrators are arrested within a reasonable time. The department is currently finalizing the safety strategy that will be launched in a few coming weeks as announced in the budget vote in June," she said.

"We call on communities to isolate those who try to portray our country in a negative manner and urge them to report any suspicion activity. As tourist come into the country, they contribute to our economy and job creation, hence we must at all times ensure they enjoy a typical proudly South African experience and feel welcomed on our shores."

