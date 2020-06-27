South Africa still needs health rules for salons, diners to open

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s government announced new regulations allowing the reopening of eat-in restaurants, cinemas and beauty salons, but failed to provide the health protocols they need to restart their businesses.





The amended rules, signed by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, permit the reopening of hotels, lodges, libraries, tattoo parlors and some sporting activities under strict conditions. These include limiting numbers to 50% of available floor space at casinos, no more than 50 people at cinemas, and less than 15 crew and performers at theaters.



