South Africa targets narrowing of budget gap from next year

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Treasury will outline plans in its medium-term budget policy statement in October to free up 250 billion rand ($14.4 billion) to narrow the fiscal gap from next year, the acting head of its budget office said.





The Cabinet agreed to target a primary budget surplus by 2023-24 and actively manage the nation’s finances to ensure government debt stabilizes at 87.5% of gross domestic product in three years. If it fails to do that, debt will exceed 140% of GDP by the end of the decade, the Treasury said last week.



