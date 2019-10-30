South Africa to bail out indebted airline as it seeks buyers









The logo of South African Airways (SAA) is seen on an aircraft at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. SA’s government is talking with potential investors in SAA in an attempt to ease the continuing burden the company puts on the national budget. File picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s government is talking with potential investors in the state-owned airline in an attempt to ease the continuing burden the company puts on the national budget.

“I am pleased to learn that there are conversations involving South African Airways and potential equity partners, which would liberate the fiscus from this SAA sword of Damocles,” Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told lawmakers in Cape Town Wednesday.

The government will repay loss-making SAA’s outstanding government-guaranteed debt of 9.2 billion rand ($629 million) over the next three years, the National Treasury said in the medium-term budget policy statement. Lenders are demanding a firm repayment plan as a condition for agreeing to extend more funding, SAA has said.





SAA is one of several state-owned companies, including power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., the South African Broadcasting Corp. and state arms manufacturer Denel SOC Ltd. that are fighting poor finances after years of mismanagement and alleged corruption. A combination of bailouts for government firms, declining economic growth and falling tax revenue will cause the budget deficit to widen to 5.9% of gross domestic product in the fiscal year.





Identifiying an equity partner to invest in SAA has been proposed in the past, though no buyer has officially come forward. However, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Tewolde Gebre Mariam said earlier this month his airline would consider taking a stake -- if the South African goverment made the request.



