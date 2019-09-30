South Africa to finalise growth strategy "within next few weeks" - Ramaphosa









President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: ANA JOHANNESBURG - The South African government will finalise a clear economic growth strategy within the next few weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, as the country aims to boost confidence in an economy facing lower growth and job cuts.

Investor confidence in Africa’s most industrialised economy is fragile, with the economic growth outlook clouded by a lack of clarity and progress on reforms.

In the first of his weekly messages to the nation known as “From the Desk of the President”, Ramaphosa said after a decade of low growth and deepening poverty, people were looking for signs of progress.





He said the economy would this year record growth that was lower than expected and much lower than what the country needed, while government finances were stretched about as far as they can go, and several industries were looking at cutting jobs.





Last week, miner Sibanye-Stillwater said it planned to cut around 5,270 jobs as it restructures its loss-making Marikana operations that it acquired this year.





“Building on the stimulus and recovery plan, government will finalise a clear economic growth strategy within the next few weeks,” Ramaphosa said, in reference to a strategy that includes restructuring state owned enterprises such as power utility Eskom and the establishment of an infrastructure fund.

