JOHANNESBURG - The South African government will finalise a clear economic growth strategy within the next few weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, as the country aims to boost confidence in an economy facing lower growth and job cuts.
Investor confidence in Africa’s most industrialised economy is fragile, with the economic growth outlook clouded by a lack of clarity and progress on reforms.
In the first of his weekly messages to the nation known as “From the Desk of the President”, Ramaphosa said after a decade of low growth and deepening poverty, people were looking for signs of progress.