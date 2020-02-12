JOHANNESBURG - A one-stop border post that will fast-track trade between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be fully operational at Beitbridge in 2024, according to South African Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
The crossing is one of Africa’s busiest land borders, with about 25,000 people and 500 trucks passing though daily. However, delays and congestion mean it can take as long as four days to receive clearance from customs officials, according to a Global Economic Governance report. A one-stop border would harmonize customs clearance procedures between the two countries.
“We all know the frustration of travelers when they go through Beitbridge: the long queues, the long waiting times, the congestion,” Motsoaledi said in an interview. “Now, the one-stop border post is going to do away with all that because it involves massive infrastructural changes, not just operational changes.”