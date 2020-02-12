Beitbridge border road and fence separating Zimbabwe and South Africa. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - A one-stop border post that will fast-track trade between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be fully operational at Beitbridge in 2024, according to South African Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.



The crossing is one of Africa’s busiest land borders, with about 25,000 people and 500 trucks passing though daily. However, delays and congestion mean it can take as long as four days to receive clearance from customs officials, according to a Global Economic Governance report. A one-stop border would harmonize customs clearance procedures between the two countries.



