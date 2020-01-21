JOHANNESBURG - The financial crisis at South African Airways deepened Tuesday with one of the nation’s largest travel agencies announcing that the airline had cancelled several domestic and international flights.
“We are in the process of contacting our customers to advise and assist,” Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd. said on Twitter. It didn’t provide further details. As many as 19 flights may have been cut, News24 cited Flight Centre as saying.
SAA will issue a statement later on Tuesday, its spokesman Tlali Tlali said.