The national carrier, which was placed into bankruptcy protection last month, is waiting for the government to fulfill a pledge to provide it with a 2 billion-rand ($138-million) financial lifeline that will enable it to keep flying. The Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees SAA, said work is still under way to raise the money.





SAA offers flights to more than 30 domestic and international destinations. It has posted losses since 2012 as it grapples with the high operating costs of an aging, inefficient jet fleet and a bloated workforce -- as well as high taxes, political interference and corruption scandals.





While SAA’s Johannesburg base is a major international destination, its position at the southern end of the continent means it lacks the potential to become a major hub. The scope for profitable regional flights is limited by the relative poverty of neighboring nations.





Efforts to establish a wider African business have had limited success as global giants including Dubai-based Emirates Airline and Turkish Airlines add dozens of sub-Saharan destinations and Ethiopian Airlines, the continent’s biggest carrier, turns Addis Ababa into a major hub.





BLOOMBERG