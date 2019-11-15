JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has extended the cancellation of all domestic and regional flights to Monday, it said, as a majority of its employees went on strike on Friday.
The state airline said it was aiming to operate most of its international flights departing from Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport from Sunday.
It said inbound flights from London, New York, Washington, Munich, Frankfurt and Hong Kong were set to operate from Monday.
SAA, which has not turned a profit since 2011 and is without a permanent CEO, says the strike by unions representing more than half of its workforce will cost it 50 million rand ($3.36 million) per day and threatens its survival.
The unions rejected SAA’s revised wage offer late on Thursday, and are also striking over the carrier’s plans to cut more than 900 jobs in a bid to stem financial losses and end a reliance on state bailouts.