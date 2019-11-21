JOHANNESBURG - Strike-hit South African Airways (SAA) said on Thursday it would suspend all flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong from November 23 up to and including December 14 to curb significant financial losses on the route.

SAA, which is running out of cash because of the week-long strike over wages and job cuts, said the losses had been exacerbated by political tensions in Hong Kong.

Two trade unions at state-owned South African Airways said they would continue talks with the airline on Thursday to try to break the deadlock on a strike over wages and job cuts that has lasted a week.





The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA), which have been leading the strike, said in a statement that they hoped to find an acceptable compromise in the talks with SAA.





Trade union Solidarity has revived its plans against SAA by announcing that it is bringing an application to place the cash-strapped airline into business rescue.